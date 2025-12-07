 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Mike Tomlin has no reason to cooperate with a potential trade

  
Published December 7, 2025 08:51 AM

No, Mike Tomlin doesn’t need a no-trade clause in his contract. He doesn’t need one. No NFL head coach does.

No NFL coach can be “traded” without the coach’s consent. The procedure contemplates that the coach’s current team and a new team will first reach an agreement as to compensation, if the coach leaves for the new team. After that deal is reached, the new team can talk directly to the coach about taking a new job.

If the coach says no, there’s no trade.

So here’s the question. Why should Tomlin agree to be traded? (Really, why should any coach?)

If it gets to the point at which a coach’s current team is willing to entertain trading him, there’s a clear problem in the relationship. Why not call the bluff? Dig in the heels? Refuse to accept a deal that would entail the coach going to a new team that would be giving up assets to get him?

Tomlin has earned the ability to walk away, if the Steelers decide it’s time to end the 19-year relationship. If it’s over, it’s over. And if there’s a deal the Steelers will do to trade him, the Steelers should be willing to let him go.