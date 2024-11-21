Mike Tomlin is the betting favorite for Coach of the Year

Mike Tomlin has never been the NFL’s Coach of the Year. This season might be his best chance.

After coaching the Steelers to a win over the Ravens on Sunday, Tomlin is the betting favorite to win the Coach of the Year award, which is determined by a panel of Associated Press voters.

Tomlin’s odds are at +225 at DraftKings. Lions coach Dan Campbell is next at +350, followed by Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell at +400, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh at +450, Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon at +500 and Commanders coach Dan Quinn at +650.

In a sense, Tomlin has been a victim of his own success in the Coach of the Year voting. The voters usually give the award to the coach whose team has been the biggest surprise of the year, but Tomlin’s Steelers have been so consistent that it’s never all that surprising when they have a good season.

This year, few expected the Steelers to win the AFC North. But they’re 8-2 and favored to beat the Browns tonight to run it to 9-2, and they’re starting to separate themselves from the Ravens in the division. If they win the division, Tomlin may finally get the Coach of the Year award that has so far eluded him.