Mike Tomlin: Jayden Daniels’s mobility something to be reckoned with

The Steelers will get their first live look at Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels on Sunday and head coach Mike Tomlin has had plenty of success against first-year signal callers over the years.

Tomlin’s Steelers teams are 25-6 against rookie quarterbacks over the course of his tenure in Pittsburgh, but he sees Daniels offering particular challenges for the defense this weekend. Daniels has run for 459 yards and four touchdowns when he isn’t completing 71.5 percent of his passes this season and Tomlin highlighted his ability to make plays with his legs as a particular area of focus.

“It doesn’t matter what tape you put on third down, red zone operation, his mobility is a major factor, whether it’s by design or by ad lib play extension escape,” Tomlin said, via the team’s website. “It is something to be reckoned with. It’s one of the core components of why they are a dangerous group.”

The Steelers have faced Lamar Jackson numerous times over the years and they’ve had success keeping quarterbacks from doing much as runners this season, but Tomlin said that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll do the same against Daniels so they’ll need to be as sharp as possible come Sunday.