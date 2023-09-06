Mike Tomlin: Kenny Pickett as lone offensive captain “no disrespect” to others

The Steelers have made it clear that they believe quarterback Kenny Pickett is the right player to lead their offense for the foreseeable future and the latest sign of that came when the team announced this year’s captains.

Pickett is the lone offensive captain for the team and that marks a change from last year when running back Najee Harris joined former starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in that category. On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that he thinks the change says less about Harris than it does about the way the team’s players view Pickett.

“Being the lone captain on offense is obviously no disrespect to the leadership of others, but probably more a reflection of everyone’s feel of his growth and development not only as a player but as a leader within this collective,” Tomlin said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Defensive lineman Cam Heyward, edge rusher T.J. Watt, and special teamer Miles Killebrew are returning captains representing other units of the team, but it’s hard to argue with the notion that Pickett is becoming the face of the franchise as he heads into his second NFL season.