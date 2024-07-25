 Skip navigation
Mike Tomlin: “Nothing has changed” regarding Russell Wilson and Justin Fields

  
Published July 25, 2024 06:59 AM

During the offseason, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that Russell Wilson has the “pole position” over Justin Fields when it came to who will be the starting quarterback in Week One of the regular season.

The current status of the quarterback depth chart came up when Tomlin held a press conference from training camp on Wednesday, but anyone looking for a different answer was left disappointed. Tomlin said that “nothing has changed” since his previous comments and then answered another question about how the first-team reps would be divvied up between the two quarterbacks.

“Very carefully,” Tomlin said. “You think I’m actually going to back myself into a corner so you guys are gonna ask me daily about the rep allocations? No way. I’ve been on the job too long for that.”

There will be plenty of eyes counting the reps for each player and those totals should make it clear whether Fields has a real shot to overtake Wilson before Week One. If he doesn’t, it will be Wilson’s job to lose in Pittsburgh this fall.