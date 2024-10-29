Mike Tomlin on Calvin Austin punt return TD: Special teams a “legitimate phase” for us

The Steelers saw their three-week streak of games with a blocked kick come to an end against the Giants on Monday night, but they came up with another way to impact the game on special teams.

Calvin Austin broke a 9-9 tie with a 73-yard punt return touchdown in the third quarter that sent the Steelers on their way to a 26-18 home win. After the game, Tomlin called Austin’s play a “catalyst” for the entire team and gave credit to Austin’s blockers while talking about the value that the team places on making big plays in the kicking game.

“It’s a legitimate phase of the game for us,” Tomlin said. “We give it that respect, not only in words but in our approach, in how we work. The guys make it real with their efforts.”

The Steelers have shown a more explosive offense since turning to Russell Wilson at quarterback and matching that with a strong defense and opportunistic special teams units is looking like a good formula for continued success in Pittsburgh.