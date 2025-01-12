 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ramsvikingsv2_250113.jpg
How will LAR respond vs. MIN in turbulent week?
nbc_pft_vrabelpats_250113.jpg
Vrabel, Patriots pact was inevitable, ideal fit
nbc_pft_freemanbears_250113.jpg
Would Freeman to Bears make sense for either side?

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ramsvikingsv2_250113.jpg
How will LAR respond vs. MIN in turbulent week?
nbc_pft_vrabelpats_250113.jpg
Vrabel, Patriots pact was inevitable, ideal fit
nbc_pft_freemanbears_250113.jpg
Would Freeman to Bears make sense for either side?

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Tomlin: Playoff losing streak is my bag, not this team’s bag

  
Published January 12, 2025 08:22 AM

Saturday night’s loss to the Ravens continued an unpleasant tradition for the Steelers.

The team’s last playoff win came in 2017 and they have now lost six straight postseason games. They have been outscored by 96 points in those games, which made their run of playoff futility a talking point during head coach Mike Tomlin’s postgame press conference.

Tomlin had said earlier in the week that the franchise’s playoff history was on him and not on the current roster. He repeated that after the 28-14 loss ended the Steelers’ season.

“I’m just assessing what transpired tonight,” Tomlin said. “As I told you guys earlier in the week, those are my bags, not this collective’s bags. And so my energy is on that group in there and what they were willing to give and the journey that we’ve been on this year and certainly it came to a disappointing end tonight.”

Tomlin’s 18-year run with the Steelers has been an enormous success. He has famously never had a losing season and the Steelers have won one of the two Super Bowls they’ve been to since he joined the franchise. The lack of playoff success has been just as undeniable as the positive marks, however, and there will likely be questions about whether the Steelers need to try something new in order to get back to where they want to go in the postseason.