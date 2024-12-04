Mike Tomlin shines on first AFC North Hard Knocks

The latest season of Hard Knocks, which premiered on Tuesday night, features all four AFC North team. But one person stood out as the star of the show: Mike Tomlin.

Tomlin, the Steelers head coach who has never had a losing record in his 18 seasons on the job, let the NFL Films cameras and microphones demonstrate exactly why: He has a gift for relating to his players.

That was true in a team meeting on Thanksgiving morning, when Tomlin made certain everyone on the team had a place to celebrate.

“Happy Thanksgiving. I’d like to open my home up to anyone and everyone in here,” Tomlin said.

And it was true during the Steelers’ win over the Bengals, when wide receiver George Pickens was knocked down on his route on the Steelers’ first drive, leading the Bengals to take an early lead on a pick-six. Pickens looked dejected as he walked off the field, so Tomlin grabbed him for a one-on-one conversation that the viewers were able to hear.

“I need you to stay with me. This shit isn’t going to decide the outcome of the game. That’s not going to decide the outcome of the game. Look at me! You alright? Alright, let’s go,” Tomlin told Pickens, who would go on to be the Steelers’ leading receiver in the game.

And it was true in Tomlin’s interactions with linebacker Nick Herbig, whom Tomlin encouraged in a team meeting during the week, telling him he wanted to see him force a fumble against the Bengals.

“Herbig, we gotta lay it on the ground this week,” Tomlin told him at the team meeting.

Sure enough, Herbig strip-sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to set up a Steelers touchdown. When Herbig got off the field after his big play, Tomlin was there to assure him he knew he’d step up for his team.

“Let’s not act surprised. This ain’t a lightning strike, man, you’re built for this,” Tomlin told Herbig.

As the Steelers clinched their victory, Tomlin celebrated with his players and assistant coaches on the sideline.

“I love it when a plan comes together,” Tomlin said. “It feels good, don’t it?”

Hard Knocks had to feel good for Steelers fans.