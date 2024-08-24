Mike Tomlin: Steelers will name starting QB after upcoming practice week

The preseason hay is in the barn. But the Steelers are not ready to name a Week 1 starting quarterback.

After Saturday’s game at Detroit, coach Mike Tomlin explained that a decision will be made soon.

“We’ll make a decision at the end of our work week this upcoming week,” Tomlin told reporters. “We have three days of Steelers versus Steelers work and why not do it then? It kind of minimizes the Steelers versus Steelers work when we start making decisions prior to the completion of that. We’ve got ample time to prepare for Atlanta and make whatever decisions or announcements regarding division of labor or pecking orders and so forth, and so we’ll do it at the end of the work week.”

Russell Wilson has held the No. 1 spot since he arrived as a free agent. Justin Fields was acquired not long after that via trade. The fact that he handled one drive, which went for a touchdown, before making his exit created the impression that Wilson will enter the season at the top of the depth chart.

“Again, we just needed results that were indicative of how we’ve worked,” Tomlin said regarding the decision to give Wilson only one drive. “And so they were able to put together a scoring and really just provide an opportunity to get Justin in there sooner.”

In that one drive, Wilson made a great throw to receiver George Pickens on third and 11 to extend the effort and eventual cap it with a touchdown.

Tomlin likely is leaning toward Wilson, given his experience and accomplishments. Also, with three AFC West opponents int the first six games (including Wilson’s most recent team, the Broncos), Wilson might have a better feel for facing those defenses.

Whoever it will be, the answer is coming later this week.