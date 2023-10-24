Mike Tomlin: We need to do routine things routinely early in games

The Steelers have posted wins in each of their last two games, but neither performance found the team clicking offensively for the full 60 minutes.

Early drives have been a particular issue for the Steelers. They have not scored a touchdown in the first half of a game since Week Three and had just six total points in the first halves of their back-to-back wins.

Those sluggish starts have added to criticism of offensive coordinator Matt Canada, but head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that he doesn’t think they require a “change of agenda” for the team. He noted a pass to an open George Pickens that wound up being caught out of bounds on a third down and a missed blitz pickup on the second play of the game as examples of things the Steelers have to do better to illustrate his point that major changes aren’t needed.

“We just need to do routine things routinely at the early stages of games,” Tomlin said.

There are other examples that people would point to as issues with the game plan or play-calling, but execution certainly matters as well and Tomlin believes the Steelers have fallen short on that front early in games.