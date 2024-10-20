 Skip navigation
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Mike Tomlin “went Lone Ranger” in decision to start Russell Wilson over Justin Fields

  
Published October 20, 2024 12:57 PM

The 4-2 Steelers will pivot tonight from Justin Fields to Russell Wilson at quarterback. If there was any doubt whatsoever (and there shouldn’t have been), the decision was made by coach Mike Tomlin.

I went Lone Ranger,” Tomlin told Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

This implies that others in the organization were advocating for the status quo, and that Tomlin decided to go it alone. That he opted to give the preseason QB1 his job back, now that he’s fully healthy. Even with QB2 winning four of six games.

Fields reportedly will play, too. (We’ll see if that happened.) But, still, the offense has been entrusted to the man who became the presumptive starter once the Broncos made it clear he’d be cut. And Tomlin has been a believer in Wilson, who potentially has a higher ceiling than Fields.

More importantly, Wilson has a pelt on the wall. Not many currently active quarterbacks do. And Tomlin reminded Glazer that the goal here is to win a Super Bowl.