Mike Tomlin: Will Howard week to week with broken pinkie finger

  
Published August 6, 2025 05:22 PM

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that rookie quarterback Will Howard broke a finger on his throwing hand.

Howard wore a splint on his right pinky finger while watching practice Wednesday.

He was injured on either a center-quarterback exchange or on a handoff to Evan Hull on Tuesday.

Tomlin said the injury appears to be “non-surgical,” though the sixth-round pick is exploring his options.

While the Steelers call Howard “week to week,” Mike DeFabo of TheAthletic.com reports that the team expects Howard to miss about four weeks. That would keep Howard out of the preseason.

Skylar Thompson, who Howard had leap-frogged for the No. 3 job, will fill in behind Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph.