Mike Vrabel calls Bill Belichick’s UNC ban an “individual choice”

Patriots scouts have been banned from North Carolina by embittered former New England coach Bill Belichick. On Friday, current Patriots coach Mike Vrabel addressed the situation in a press conference with reporters.

“That’s an individual choice and we’ll cross that bridge when we start looking at players,” Vrabel said. “I’m going to focus on our football team. That’s their prerogative to make the decision that they feel like is best for them and then we’ll have to find out the ways to get the information for any players that we want to look at from North Carolina.”

The decision is best for Belichick’s adolescent obsession with revenge and pettiness. It’s not best for his players, who benefit from full and complete cooperation with all NFL scouts.

Belichick and his consigliere, Mike Lombardi, will sell their program on its ability to prepare players for life in the NFL. But they’re making it harder for their players to get there by clumsily sticking it to the Patriots.

Frankly, Belichick needs someone to tell him when he’s doing something stupid. He doesn’t seem to currently have that. By all appearances, he hasn’t had it since he decided to entrust the offense three years ago to someone who wasn’t suited to coordinate an NFL offense.

The self-styled football emperor has no clothes. Instead of pointing out that he’s butt naked on a horse (enjoy the visual), his enablers are telling him he looks marvelous.