Mike Vrabel: Derrick Henry a huge part of offense despite low snap count

Recent Titans seasons have featured an offensive formula heavy on running back Derrick Henry, but that wasn’t the one they employed against the Saints in Week One.

Henry ran 15 times for 63 yards and caught two passes for 56 yards, but just five of those touches came in the second half and he wound up playing fewer snaps than rookie in Tyjae Spears over the course of the game. Spears played 34 snaps and Henry had 30 in a game the Titans lost 16-15 with Ryan Tannehill throwing three interceptions.

Given the score and Tannehill’s performance, Henry’s usage was surprising and head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about it at Monday’s press conference. Vrabel said it was “probably” an outlier due to falling behind the sticks too often in the second half of the game.

“Everybody [is] making sure that we get into a rhythm and that we figure out things we can do consistently,” Vrabel said, via Nick Suss of the Tennessean. “Derrick will be a huge part of that, I can assure you.”

While Spears played more, he touched the ball less than Henry. He had three carries for 27 yards and one catch for one yard, but the combined production on the ground suggests the biggest issue for the Titans was continuing to call plays that put the ball in Tannehill’s hands on a day when he couldn’t get the job done.