Mike Vrabel: Josh McDaniels is on a long list of offensive coordinator candidates

New Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has confirmed that he’s considering hiring Josh McDaniels as his offensive coordinator, but he says there are lots of other candidates for the job as well.

Asked on WEEI if he’ll bring in McDaniels, Vrabel confirmed that McDaniels is one person he’s considering but said there are many others.

“It’s a long list. There’s a long list, and, you know - I’ve had a relationship with Josh, and I’ve had relationships with other offensive coaches and defensive coaches that we’re going to interview and wanna bring in here,” Vrabel said.

McDaniels, who was on the Patriots’ coaching staff for all eight years that Vrabel was a player in New England, earned a reputation as a strong offensive coordinator during his time with the Patriots. He also failed in two stints as a head coach, with the Broncos and Raiders. McDaniels did not coach in the NFL in 2024, but if he wants to return to the league in 2025, New England would seem to be the logical place.