Mike Vrabel: Most everyone who’s healthy should expect to play on Friday

It sounds like quarterback Drake Maye will be on the field for the Patriots’ preseason opener.

Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that starters should see playing time against Washington.

“Most everyone that’s healthy should expect to play in the game,” Vrabel said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “How long they’ll play, I don’t know.”

Vrabel added that he sees the game as an “extension of practice.”

One healthy player who may not see playing time is receiver Stefon Diggs. Coming off a torn ACL suffered midway through the 2024 season, Diggs has been a full participant during practices. But, via multiple reporters on the scene, Diggs was not on the field early for Wednesday’s joint session with the Commanders before eventually arriving to do some work on the side.