 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

jerryjones.jpg
Jones has blunt response about handshake deals
nbc_pft_smellingsalts_250806.jpg
NFL informs teams of a ban on smelling salts
nbc_pft_donaldparsons_250806.jpg
Donald teases comeback if Rams trade for Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

jerryjones.jpg
Jones has blunt response about handshake deals
nbc_pft_smellingsalts_250806.jpg
NFL informs teams of a ban on smelling salts
nbc_pft_donaldparsons_250806.jpg
Donald teases comeback if Rams trade for Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Vrabel: Most everyone who’s healthy should expect to play on Friday

  
Published August 6, 2025 11:07 AM

It sounds like quarterback Drake Maye will be on the field for the Patriots’ preseason opener.

Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that starters should see playing time against Washington.

“Most everyone that’s healthy should expect to play in the game,” Vrabel said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “How long they’ll play, I don’t know.”

Vrabel added that he sees the game as an “extension of practice.”

One healthy player who may not see playing time is receiver Stefon Diggs. Coming off a torn ACL suffered midway through the 2024 season, Diggs has been a full participant during practices. But, via multiple reporters on the scene, Diggs was not on the field early for Wednesday’s joint session with the Commanders before eventually arriving to do some work on the side.