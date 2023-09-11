Mike Vrabel “positive” results from Ryan Tannehill will be different going forward

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill struggled mightily during Sunday’s season-opening loss to the Saints, finishing the day 16-of-34 passing for 198 yards with three interceptions.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said he felt the performance was uncharacteristic of Tannehill and didn’t pinpoint exactly what led to the quarterback’s off day in Week 1.

“I don’t know,” Vrabel said Monday, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “I wish that I knew. I wish that I could tell you. We have to be better. Ryan has to be better. We have to hit guys that are open, and we can’t force the ball into double coverage. And so we have to give him cleaner pockets like we gave him in the second half earlier.

“We have to be better, and we can’t turn the football over.”

Vrabel added that Tannehill met with receivers and coaches on Monday. The head coach is expecting Tannehill to “respond like he has.”

“He’s been a great competitor for us, and he’s been unbelievably tough and determined and I am positive those results will be different,” Vrabel said.

The Titans were in a low-scoring affair to open the year, but that’s not likely to be the case next week when quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers come to town.

It’s worth noting that last season, Tennessee held Los Angeles to 17 points in Week 15. But the Titans still lost that contest 17-14 on a last-second field goal by Cameron Dicker.