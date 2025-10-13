Mike Vrabel: Return to Tennessee will feel different, but we can’t prepare differently

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is set for a walk down memory lane in Week 7.

The Patriots will be in Tennessee to face the Titans next Sunday and it will mark Vrabel’s first time back in town since the Titans dismissed him after the 2023 season. During an appearance on WEEI on Monday, Vrabel acknowledged that the history makes this game unique but said that nothing can change when it comes to the way the Patriots approach it.

“Well, I think it’s going to feel different, [but] it can’t be different,” Vrabel said, via WEEI.com. “It has to be the way we prepare, the way that we try to put together a game plan. But I mean, I think it’s gonna - we have to recognize the obvious, having spent time there. So [there’s] a lot of people on the other side that I know that I coached or worked with.”

Vrabel was 54-45 in six seasons with the Titans and he has put the Patriots on a good path with a 4-2 start in his first season. The Titans have gone 4-19 under his replacement Brian Callahan and a loss to Vrabel in Week 7 would likely push the Titans closer to finding another new coach. If that thought brings any extra satisfaction to Vrabel, he’s keeping it to himself.