Mike Vrabel: Will Campbell will probably be out more than a week or two

Patriots left tackle Will Campbell left Sunday’s win over the Bengals with a knee injury and it looks like the team will have to try for their 11th win of the season without the help of the first-round pick.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said that he didn’t have a full update on Campbell’s condition during a Monday morning appearance on WEEI, but did share that he thinks Campbell will miss their Week 13 game against the Giants at the very least.

“We won’t know much,” Vrabel said. “Yesterday was not a great day for us with injuries. There will be some players that went out of that game yesterday that won’t be available Monday night. Hopefully we get some of those guys back. We have an extra day. I won’t be able to tell you much. I wouldn’t imagine that Will’s going play in the game. I don’t think that will be something that will happen. That injury is going to probably be more than a week or two.”

The Patriots have a bye after facing the Giants.

Left guard Jared Wilson suffered an ankle injury on Sunday, which left the Patriots with Vederian Lowe and Ben Brown on the left side of their offensive line. Special teamer Brendan Schooler and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga also picked up injuries in the win.