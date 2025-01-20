Mike Vrabel will keep Jeremy Springer as Patriots’ special teams coach

Although the Patriots have changed head coaches, their special teams coordinator is staying put.

New Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel will retain special teams coach Jeremy Springer, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Before then-head coach Jerod Mayo hired him last year, Springer had been a special teams assistant with the Rams. He previously worked at Marshall, Arizona and Texas A&M.

Springer’s special teams units were among the bright spots in a bad season in New England in 2024, so it’s no surprise that Vrabel has decided to stay the course there while he rebuilds the team elsewhere.