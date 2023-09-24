Mike Williams carted with knee injury, Derwin James questionable with hamstring

The Chargers have two key injuries to deal with and to make matters worse the club just let up a 52-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown to Justin Jefferson.

Los Angeles is down 24-21 early in the fourth quarter.

Receiver Mike Williams was carted to the locker room with a knee injury suffered in the third quarter. He caught a short pass on the right side and took it for an 11-yard gain. But he stayed down after the play, with the FOX broadcast showing Williams holding his knee. He was assisted off the field before going into the blue medical tent.

Williams had seven catches for 121 yards with a touchdown — a 49-yard score that he caught from Keenan Allen. Williams was announced as quesiotnable to return.

Chargers safety Derwin James is also questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

Jefferson caught a pass 12 yards down the field over the middle, then turned on the jets for a 52-yard touchdown. It was Jefferson’s first touchdown of the year.

Jefferson entered the day leading the league in receiving yards and has five catches for 138 yards.