Mike Williams passes physical, removed from active/PUP

The Jets activated receiver Mike Williams from the active/physically unable to perform list Wednesday after he passed his physical, the team announced.

Williams, who signed with the Jets in March, tore his ACL while playing for the Chargers against the Vikings in Week 3 last season.

In seven seasons with the Chargers, Williams caught 309 balls for 4,806 yards while averaging 15.6 yards a catch with 31 touchdowns.

Williams, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 draft, has spent camp working on the side. He told reporters in June that he intends to be full-go when the Jets open the regular season at the 49ers on Sept. 9.

“For the season, for sure,” Williams said about when he would be ready to play, via Eric Allen of the team website. “That’s my goal to be able to go out there, play this season and give it my all, give this team a chance, win the big thing.”