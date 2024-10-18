Mike Williams returns to practice for Jets

A day after the Jets traded for receiver Davante Adams — and two days after quarterback Aaron Rodgers called him out for running the wrong route on the play that became the game-sealing interception — receiver Mike Williams didn’t show up for work.

The explanation was “personal reasons.” He showed up on Thursday, but didn’t practice again. Also for “personal reasons.”

Williams is back today, going through individual drills.

He’s still the odd man out. The Jets would love to trade him.

Maybe they can strike a deal to send him to the Steelers. He’ll be with the Jets in Pittsburgh on Sunday night. Hell, he could just stay.