Mike Williams to start doing team drills at Jets practice

Wide receiver Mike Williams is set for his next step back to a full workload on Tuesday.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said, via multiple reporters, that Williams will begin working in team drills for the first time since signing with the team as a free agent this offseason. Williams is returning from the torn ACL he suffered while playing for the Chargers last season.

Williams and the Jets have a little under two weeks before they open the regular season against the 49ers on Monday, September 9. Tuesday’s progression is a good sign for his chances of being in the lineup for that game.

Final cuts are still pending for the Jets, but it seems a good bet that Garrett Wilson, third-round pick Malachi Corley, and Allen Lazard will be other receiving options for Week One and beyond.