 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_afceastpredictions_240827.jpg
Yearbook-style 2024 AFC East predictions
nbc_pft_chaseaiuyuk_240827.jpg
How Lamb’s deal impacts Chase, Aiyuk
nbc_pft_parsonsprescott_240827.jpg
Florio: Cowboys will embrace drama of Parsons, Dak

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_afceastpredictions_240827.jpg
Yearbook-style 2024 AFC East predictions
nbc_pft_chaseaiuyuk_240827.jpg
How Lamb’s deal impacts Chase, Aiyuk
nbc_pft_parsonsprescott_240827.jpg
Florio: Cowboys will embrace drama of Parsons, Dak

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Williams to start doing team drills at Jets practice

  
Published August 27, 2024 10:13 AM

Wide receiver Mike Williams is set for his next step back to a full workload on Tuesday.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said, via multiple reporters, that Williams will begin working in team drills for the first time since signing with the team as a free agent this offseason. Williams is returning from the torn ACL he suffered while playing for the Chargers last season.

Williams and the Jets have a little under two weeks before they open the regular season against the 49ers on Monday, September 9. Tuesday’s progression is a good sign for his chances of being in the lineup for that game.

Final cuts are still pending for the Jets, but it seems a good bet that Garrett Wilson, third-round pick Malachi Corley, and Allen Lazard will be other receiving options for Week One and beyond.