Top News

New York Jets Offseason Workout
2023 New York Jets Fantasy Preview
  • Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
  • Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
ja'marr chase.jpg
Fantasy Football WR Tiers for 2023: Chasing Alpha Status
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
Eldora Speedway Eldora Million - Logan Schuchart in practice.jpg
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cycling_stage13finish_230714.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 13 finish
nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Miles Sanders: We’re in good hands with Bryce Young

  
Published July 14, 2023 07:34 AM

Running back Miles Sanders played in the Super Bowl last season, but he won’t be helping the Eagles make a return trip to the game this year.

Sanders signed with the Panthers as a free agent this offseason and that means he’ll be tasked with helping first overall pick Bryce Young make his transition to the professional ranks. During an appearance on the Mac & Bone podcast, Sanders was asked how he thinks the rookie is going to fare this season.

Sanders said Young is “sharp” and had a “lovely touch on the ball” while throwing during the team’s OTA practices. Sanders also noted Young’s pocket presence and confidence as things that set him up for success.

“He’s cocky in a humble way. The humblest way. He knows who he is. I think we’re in good hands,” Sanders said.

Sanders said he thinks the Panthers can be “as good as we put our minds to it” this season and a quick ascension from Young would be a big boost to any hopes of immediate contention in Carolina.