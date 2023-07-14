Miles Sanders: We’re in good hands with Bryce Young

Running back Miles Sanders played in the Super Bowl last season, but he won’t be helping the Eagles make a return trip to the game this year.

Sanders signed with the Panthers as a free agent this offseason and that means he’ll be tasked with helping first overall pick Bryce Young make his transition to the professional ranks. During an appearance on the Mac & Bone podcast, Sanders was asked how he thinks the rookie is going to fare this season.

Sanders said Young is “sharp” and had a “lovely touch on the ball” while throwing during the team’s OTA practices. Sanders also noted Young’s pocket presence and confidence as things that set him up for success.

“He’s cocky in a humble way. The humblest way. He knows who he is. I think we’re in good hands,” Sanders said.

Sanders said he thinks the Panthers can be “as good as we put our minds to it” this season and a quick ascension from Young would be a big boost to any hopes of immediate contention in Carolina.