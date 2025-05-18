Milton Williams says he’s leading by example at Patriots’ voluntary workouts

Patriots defensive lineman Milton Williams signed a four-year, $104 million contract, and he accepts the expectations that come along with such a lucrative deal.

Williams is working hard at the Patriots’ voluntary offseason program, and he says he wants all of his teammates to know that the highest-paid player on the team is also one of the hardest workers.

“I’m trying to lead by example. Hopefully the guys will see me working and they’ll want to follow suit. Trying to bring everyone along to what we’re trying to build here,” Williams said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore said measuring up to Williams has been a motivation for him during voluntary workouts.

“He makes me work hard,” Barmore said.

Williams, who has said he welcomes coach Mike Vrabel calling him out, is showing before he has played a single game for the Patriots that he’s the kind of player Vrabel needs as he attempts to rebuild the franchise.