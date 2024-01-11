Minkah Fitzpatrick says he’ll play on Sunday vs. Bills

There is some positive news on the injury front for one of Pittsburgh’s best defensive players.

Via multiple reporters, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said he will play in the Steelers’ wild card matchup against the Bills on Sunday.

Fitzpatrick has missed the last three games with a knee injury suffered in the Dec. 16 loss to the Colts. He noted that felt he could have played in the Week 18 matchup with Baltimore but the club elected to hold him out to be sure he was fully recovered.

Pittsburgh listed Fitzpatrick as a full participant on its Wednesday injury report.

Fitzpatrick missed seven games due to injury in 2023. He finished the season with 64 total tackles and three passes defensed.