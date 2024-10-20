Minnesota scoop-and-score gives Vikings 29-28 lead over Lions

Minnesota’s defense had been having trouble stopping Detroit’s offense since the second quarter. But the Vikings made a critical play in the fourth quarter to give themselves a slim lead midway through the fourth quarter.

On second-and-10 from the Detroit 30, running back David Montgomery took a handoff to the left and once he was 5 yards down the field safety Joshua Metellus punched the ball out of Montgomery’s arms.

Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. picked up the loose ball and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown, giving the Vikings a 29-28 lead with 5:50 left in the contest.

There was a flag on the play — offensive holding. It was obviously declined.

Minnesota went for two but couldn’t get it as quarterback Sam Darnold’s pass fell incomplete.

This divisional matchup between two of the NFC’s best so far in 2024 will go down to the wire.