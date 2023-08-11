 Skip navigation
Mississippi Supreme Court refuses to dismiss Brett Favre from welfare lawsuit

  
Published August 10, 2023 10:06 PM

The Mississippi Supreme Court has spoken.

Brett Favre will remain in the civil lawsuit arising from the welfare scandal that allegedly resulted in the misappropriation of millions in welfare money.

Via the Associated Press, the highest court in one of the country’s poorest states decided on Wednesday that Favre will continue to be a defendant in the case. He wanted out in part because he repaid more than $1 million he received for personal appearances that he allegedly did not make.

“Favre repaid that, but he has neither repaid the $1.7 million he arranged for his drug company, Prevacus, to receive in exchange for giving Nancy New stock, nor the $5 million he orchestrated the [University of Southern Mississippi] Athletic Department to receive for a volleyball facility,” attorneys representing Mississippi wrote in their brief to the state’s highest court.

Favre has not been charged with any crime. As the case proceeds, evidence potentially could be developed that would support a potential prosecution.

Favre has consistently denied any accusation of wrongdoing. He has filed multiple defamation lawsuits against broadcasters who accused him of theft. His lawyers have called the allegations against Favre “utterly meritless.”

The Mississippi Supreme Court decided that a sufficient merit exists for the civil case against Favre to proceed. Now, Favre will likely have to defend himself with the development of evidence — not with the making of broad arguments that there is no reason for the state to pursue additional money from him.