Missouri governor claims no request was made for Britt Reid commutation

Missouri governor Mike Parson has received plenty of criticism for commuting the sentence of former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid. Parson’s office has finally responded to the situation.

In a statement issued to ESPN.com, Parson’s office said this: “No request, official or otherwise, was made on behalf of Mr. Reid for this commutation.”

The governor’s office declined further comment on the matter.

Many believe that Britt Reid would not have gotten the commutation but for who he is. Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports recently dissected the situation, including this comment from Tom Porto, the lawyer for the young girl who was injured when Britt Reid caused an accident while legally impaired: “It’s because the Governor of Missouri is a Chiefs fan, went to the Super Bowl, went to the after parties, went to the parade and the rally and even has a Chiefs tattoo.”

Reid’s three-year prison sentence was reduced to house arrest, through October 31, 2025.

Look, anyone with common sense understands what happened. Parson threw a bone to the two-time defending Super Bowl champions. It’s obvious. And now he’s keeping his head low and his mouth shut and hoping everyone will move on to something else.

Because everyone always does.