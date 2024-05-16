Monday night Chargers-Cardinals game in Week 7 will stream on ESPN+

Add another streaming service to the list.

The Week 7 Monday night matchup between the Chargers and Cardinals will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+.

It is the only game this season that is exclusive to ESPN+, which also simulcasts Monday Night Football games on ESPN and ABC. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET.

It is also the lone primetime game currently on the Cardinals’ schedule.

The Cardinals and Chargers last met in 2022, with Los Angeles coming away with a 25-24 victory in Week 12.

With ESPN+ and Netflix on the list, fans will need NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC, Sunday Ticket, NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN+, Peacock, Amazon Prime, and Netflix to see every game this season.