Monday Night Football: Bears knock off Commanders 25-24 on last-play FG

On a windy, wet night in Landover, Maryland, the Commanders and Bears played a Monday night game that came down to who would hurt themselves the least.

The Commanders had three turnovers and a missed field goal. The Bears had nine penalties, one of which nullified a touchdown, and a field goal blocked. In the end, Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels’ fumble with 3:07 left was the costliest miscue, with the Bears using it for the winning points.

Chicago pulled off a 25-24 upset with a 38-yard field goal by Jake Moody on the final play. The Commanders are now 3-3, while the Bears improved to 3-2.

The Commanders surely will feel as if they gave one away.

Washington had two costly turnovers in the first half: Daniels threw his first interception of the season when Jaquan Brisker picked him, and the Bears went 36 yards for a Moody field goal. Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s fumbled on a hit by Montez Sweat, and Kyler Gordon recovered for the Bears, who converted it into a 35-yard touchdown drive.

The Commanders finally took control in the second half, leading 25-16 in the fourth quarter before D’Andre Swift’s 55-yard catch-and-run cut the Commanders’ lead to two points. The Bears’ 2-point try fell incomplete in the end zone as the Commanders pressured Williams.

Washington still led by two points when they faced a third-and-1 at the Chicago 40 with 3:10 left. Daniels never got control of the snap, and his attempted handoff to Croskey-Merritt hit the ground, where Nahshon Wright jumped on it. Eight plays and 36 yards later, the Bears allowed the clock to run all the way down before Moody’s game-winning kick.

Moody was kicking for Cairo Santos, who was inactive with a right thigh injury.

Moody had a 48-yard attempt come out low on the first play of the fourth quarter, and Daron Payne blocked it. Earlier in the half, Rome Odunze had an 11-yard touchdown reception nullified by an illegal formation penalty on Theo Benedet, and the Bears settled for a field goal.

The Bears outgained the Commanders 381 to 329.

Williams went 17-of-29 for 252 yards with a touchdown. He also ran for a touchdown. Swift had 14 carries for 108 yards and two catches for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Daniels was 19-of-26 for 211 yards with three touchdowns and a pick. Chris Moore, Zach Ertz and Luke McCaffrey each had a touchdown reception.