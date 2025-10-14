Monday Night Football: Bijan Robinson, Drake London lead Falcons to 21-7 halftime lead

Bijan Robinson has 12 carries for 138 yards. It’s only halftime.

His 81-yard touchdown run gave the Falcons a 21-7 lead with 11:09 remaining in the first half. It ranks as the longest run of Robinson’s career and is the longest in the league this season.

The Bills are lucky that’s all they trail by at halftime.

The Falcons thought they had made it 28-7 on the final play of the first half after Dee Alford picked Josh Allen with 10 seconds left. Michael Penix completed a 9-yard pass to Drake London before London went for what initially appeared a 40-yard touchdown. Officials ruled it a touchdown as time expired, but replay showed Taylor Rapp pushed London’s right foot out of bounds before the Falcons receiver crossed the goal line.

As it is, the Bills will need a big comeback to avoid a two-game losing streak.

The Falcons’ other touchdowns came on a 21-yard run by Tyler Allgeier and a 9-yard reception by London.

The Falcons have outgained the Bills 335 to 131.

Penix is 12-of-19 for 171 yards, with London catching nine passes for 147 yards. Robinson has two catches for 14 yards.

Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews left before the half after getting rolled from behind on the same play Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard appeared to injure his ankle as he was rolled into.

The Bills scored on their first drive, picking up 83 yards on their six plays while overcoming a holding penalty. But in the next five possessions of the half, Buffalo had 20 plays for 48 yards.

Josh Allen has completed 5 of 12 passes for 98 yards with an interception and a touchdown, a 19-yarder to tight end Dawson Knox. James Cook has only seven carries but has gained 30 yards.

The Bills lost wide receiver Joshua Palmer to an ankle injury in the second quarter. The team lists him as questionable to return, but he has made no move to return. He was injured with 13:59 remaining in the second quarter on a possible hip-drop tackle by Dee Alford after making two catches for 60 yards.