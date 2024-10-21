Monday Night Football: Bucs DL Vita Vea, RB Rachaad White are active

Three players the Buccaneers listed as questionable are dressed for Monday Night Football.

Defensive lineman Vita Vea (hamstring), running back Rachaad White (foot) and wide receiver Trey Palmer (concussion) all are active.

The team’s inactives are defensive lineman C.J. Brewer, punter Jake Camarda, tight end Payne Durham (calf), offensive guard Royce Newman and outside linebacker Jose Ramirez.

The Ravens’ inactives are running back Rasheen Ali (ankle), center Nick Samac, linebacker Malik Harrison (ankle), outside linebacker Adisa Isaac, defensive lineman Broderick Washington (knee) and safety Beau Brade.

Rookie receiver Devontez Walker, a fourth-round pick, is active for the first time this season.