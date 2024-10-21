 Skip navigation
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury

Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Monday Night Football: Bucs DL Vita Vea, RB Rachaad White are active

  
Published October 21, 2024 07:33 PM

Three players the Buccaneers listed as questionable are dressed for Monday Night Football.

Defensive lineman Vita Vea (hamstring), running back Rachaad White (foot) and wide receiver Trey Palmer (concussion) all are active.

The team’s inactives are defensive lineman C.J. Brewer, punter Jake Camarda, tight end Payne Durham (calf), offensive guard Royce Newman and outside linebacker Jose Ramirez.

The Ravens’ inactives are running back Rasheen Ali (ankle), center Nick Samac, linebacker Malik Harrison (ankle), outside linebacker Adisa Isaac, defensive lineman Broderick Washington (knee) and safety Beau Brade.

Rookie receiver Devontez Walker, a fourth-round pick, is active for the first time this season.