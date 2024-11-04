Monday Night Football: Bucs will have RB Bucky Irving, S Antoine Winfield

The Buccaneers listed four players as questionable for Monday Night Football. They will have X of them.

Rookie wide receiver Jalen McMillan, who tweaked his hamstring during practice, is among the team’s inactives. But running back Bucky Irving (toe), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) are dressed.

The Bucs also had listed rookie safety Tykee Smith as questionable, but he cleared concussion protocol Saturday. Smith missed last week’s game with his head injury.

The team’s other inactives for tonight’s game against the Chiefs are tight end Devin Culp, wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring), defensive lineman Greg Gaines (calf), linebacker Antonio Grier, offensive guard Royce Newman and outside linebacker Jose Ramirez.

The Chiefs’ inactives are wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring, cornerback Nazeeh Johnson (concussion), running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, offensive lineman C.J. Hanson, offensive tackle Ethan Driskell, defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu and defensive end Mike Danna (pectoral).