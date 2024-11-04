 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ramsvsseahawksv2_241104.jpg
Smith throws costly interceptions in loss to Rams
nbc_pft_chivsari_241104.jpg
Are Bears in trouble after back-to-back losses?
nbc_pft_saintspanthers_241104.jpg
Olave carted off after suffering concussion

Other PFT Content

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ramsvsseahawksv2_241104.jpg
Smith throws costly interceptions in loss to Rams
nbc_pft_chivsari_241104.jpg
Are Bears in trouble after back-to-back losses?
nbc_pft_saintspanthers_241104.jpg
Olave carted off after suffering concussion

Other PFT Content

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Monday Night Football: Bucs will have RB Bucky Irving, S Antoine Winfield

  
Published November 4, 2024 06:51 PM

The Buccaneers listed four players as questionable for Monday Night Football. They will have X of them.

Rookie wide receiver Jalen McMillan, who tweaked his hamstring during practice, is among the team’s inactives. But running back Bucky Irving (toe), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) are dressed.

The Bucs also had listed rookie safety Tykee Smith as questionable, but he cleared concussion protocol Saturday. Smith missed last week’s game with his head injury.

The team’s other inactives for tonight’s game against the Chiefs are tight end Devin Culp, wide receiver Mike Evans (hamstring), defensive lineman Greg Gaines (calf), linebacker Antonio Grier, offensive guard Royce Newman and outside linebacker Jose Ramirez.

The Chiefs’ inactives are wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring, cornerback Nazeeh Johnson (concussion), running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, offensive lineman C.J. Hanson, offensive tackle Ethan Driskell, defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu and defensive end Mike Danna (pectoral).