Monday Night Football: Cardinals rough up Cowboys, 27-17

The announced crowd at AT&T Stadium was 92,211. There were a lot of empty seats when the game started, and only Cardinals remained midway through the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals led from start to finish, blowing out the Cowboys 27-17.

Arizona improved to 3-5, while Dallas fell to 3-5-1.

The Cowboys had 333 yards. They punted only once in nine possessions, but twice turned it over on downs across midfield, lost two fumbles, threw an interception and missed a 68-yard field goal. Dallas was 1-for-3 in the red zone.

The Cardinals gained 340 yards on Dallas’ 31st-ranked defense.

Jacoby Brissett, subbing for injured starter Kyler Murray, completed 21 of 31 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a 1-yard touchdown.

Marvin Harrison Jr. caught seven for 96 yards and a touchdown, and Michael Wilson had three receptions for 61 yards. Emari Demercado had 14 carries for 79 yards.

The Cardinals had five sacks of Dak Prescott, including two each by Josh Sweat and Calais Campbell, and they forced fumbles by Jake Ferguson and George Pickens in Arizona territory. Denzel Burke intercepted Prescott’s final pass of the night when the game was already decided.

Prescott was 24-of-39 for 250 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Javonte Williams ran 15 times for 83 yards. CeeDee Lamb caught seven passes for 85 and Pickens six for 79.