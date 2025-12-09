Monday Night Football: Chargers lead Eagles 10-6 after first half with six combined turnovers

If you like turnovers, you probably had a great time during the first half of Monday night’s matchup between the Chargers and Eagles.

The two teams combined for six turnovers in the first 30 minutes of action. Even with all the sloppiness, Los Angeles leads Philadelphia 10-6 at halftime.

Chargers running back Omarion Hampton, playing for the first time since early October in his return from injury, scored to cap the Chargers’ opening possession with a 4-yard touchdown reception. It was the first TD catch of his career.

That was the only time either team got in the end zone, with turnovers and drives stalling opponent territory.

It was a particularly rough first half for Jalen Hurts, who had three turnovers — two of which came on one play when Hurts threw an interception, recovered a fumble, then fumbled himself to allow the Chargers to retain possession.

Los Angeles picked up a field goal on that drive before Hurts had another giveaway the next time he touched the ball. On second-and-10 from the Philadelphia 28, Hurts was looking for DeVonta Smith but was intercepted by cornerback Donte Jackson.

However, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was strip-sacked by Nakobe Dean on the next play with Byron Young recovering for yet another turnover.

Philadelphia got down to Los Angeles’ 2-yard line, but a holding penalty on left tackle Jordan Mailata wiped a touchdown off the board and put Philly behind the chains. The Eagles settled for a 30-yard field goal to make the score 10-6 with 48 seconds left in the half.

The giveaways weren’t over from there, as Herbert had his arm hit while throwing on a two-minute drill, leading to an interception by Adoree’ Jackson. Though Jake Elliott had time to attempt a 48-yard field goal, he missed it wide left to keep the score at 10-6.

Hurts finished the first half 10-of-19 for 95 yards with two interceptions and a lost fumble. Saquon Barkley had a productive first half, totaling 69 yards on 13 carries — averaging a 2024-like 5.3 yards per attempt. A.J. Brown has two receptions for 33 yards.

Playing with a bulky glove on his left hand after it was fractured last Sunday, Herbert is 6-of-12 passing for 95 yards with a touchdown, an interception, and a lost fumble.

The Chargers have just five first downs and 127 total yards, while the Eagles have 11 first downs and 168 total yards.

Chargers right tackle Trey Pipkins is questionable to return with an ankle injury. Bobby Hart came in to replace him. Chargers receiver Derius Davis is questionable to return with an ankle injury. While Chargers safety Derwin James was checked for a concussion, he was cleared and returned during the second quarter.