Monday Night Football: Chargers move to 2-0 with 20-9 win over Raiders

The Chargers turned in a strong defensive performance on Monday night to defeat the Raiders 20-9 and move to 2-0.

Los Angeles’ pass coverage was sticky, and its run defense was stingy, limiting Las Vegas to 218 total yards. The Raiders were able to move down the field in certain respects, but could never find the end zone — settling for three Daniel Carlson field goals.

On the other side, the Chargers’ offense was effective with a ball-control approach. But quarterback Justin Herbert delivered the play of the game when he hit Quentin Johnston for a beautiful 60-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter.

Herbert finished 19-of-27 for 242 yards with two touchdowns. He was also Los Angeles’ leading rusher with 31 yards on nine carries.

Johnston led the team with 71 yards on three catches with a TD. Keenan Allen caught the Chargers’ other touchdown late in the first quarter, finishing the contest with five receptions for 61 yards.

As Las Vegas’ aforementioned numbers would indicate, it was a rough night for Raiders quarterback Geno Smith — starting from the first play from scrimmage when he threw his first of three interceptions. He threw a second late in the first half on a deep pass, with veteran safety Tony Jefferson making the catch for his first pick since 2018.

Smith’s final interception came in the fourth quarter when he was looking for Jakobi Meyers in the middle of the end zone. But Derwin James was draped all over him, and tipped the pass to Donte Jackson.

Though they were 9-of-18 on third down, the Raiders averaged just 3.4 yards on their 65 offensive plays.

The Chargers finished with 317 yards, 15 first downs, and were 4-of-11 on third down.

Los Angeles does have a significant injury concern with edge rusher Khalil Mack, who exited the contest in the first half with an elbow injury and did not return. He was shown on the ESPN broadcast with his elbow heavily bandaged and his arm in a sling.

Now at 2-0, the Chargers will play another AFC West club next week when they play their first true home game against the Broncos.

The 1-1 Raiders will be on the road to face the Commanders — and potentially former quarterback Marcus Mariota.