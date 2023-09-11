Monday Night Football: Damar Hamlin, Carl Lawson among inactives

The Bills made it official: Damar Hamlin will have to wait to make his return to regular-season action.

Hamlin, who is returning from a cardiac arrest in a Jan. 2 game against the Bengals, is a healthy scratch for Monday Night Football. He played in all three preseason games.

The Bills instead chose to have Taylor Rapp and Cam Lewis dress for the game against the Jets.

Buffalo also has cornerback Kaiir Elam, a first-round pick in 2022, defensive end Kingsley Jonathan, offensive lineman Germain Ifedi and offensive tackle Alec Anderson on its inactive list.

The Jets have defensive lineman Carl Lawson on their inactive list. He was not on the injury report but has dealt with a back issue this summer.

Rookie running back Israel Abanikanda, wide receiver Jason Brownlee, wide receiver Irvin Charles, linebacker Zaire Barnes and offensive tackle Max Mitchell are the others on the list.

The Jets will have left tackle Duane Brown (shoulder), right tackle Mekhi Becton (knee, illness) and running back Breece Hall (knee). All three were questionable.

Becton hasn’t played a regular-season game since Sept. 12, 2021, and Hall returns after missing the final 10 games of 2022 with a torn ACL.