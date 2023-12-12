Monday Night Football: Dexter Lawrence, A’Shawn Robinson active; Aaron Jones officially out

The Giants will have defensive tackles Dexter Lawrence and A’Shawn Robinson for Monday Night Football. Both players were questionable to play.

Lawrence missed the Week 12 game with a hamstring injury and was limited in the three practices this week. Robinson also had a hamstring injury that limited him in practice this week.

The Giants’ inactives are left tackle Evan Neal (ankle), receiver Parris Campbell (knee), running back Jashaun Corbin, safety Gervarrius Owens and outside linebacker Boogie Basham.

The Packers officially won’t have running back Aaron Jones (knee) for a third consecutive game and for a sixth game this season. He was questionable after limited practices all week.

AJ Dillon again will take over as the starter with Patrick Taylor behind him.

Linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder) also won’t play after being listed as doubtful.

The Packers’ other inactives are receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder), cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly and offensive tackle Caleb Jones.