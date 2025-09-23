Monday Night Football: Lions, Ravens tied 14-14 at halftime

The Lions made more plays than the Ravens in the first half, but Baltimore tied it 14-14 before halftime. The Ravens receive the second-half kickoff, too.

Jake Bates had a chance to give the Lions the lead and to set an NFL record, but his 67-yard field goal try on the final play of the second quarter was wide left.

The Ravens scored with 24 seconds remaining in the half on Lamar Jackson’s 3-yard pass to Rashod Bateman. Baltimore started the drive at the Detroit 49 after a short punt and a holding penalty on the Lions.

Jackson had a 13-yard run and a 13-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins, and Hopkins drew a 16-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Terrion Arnold in the end zone. That set up Bateman’s touchdown.

Derrick Henry scored the Ravens’ other touchdown on a 28-yard run, and he has eight carries for 41 yards.

Detroit outgained Baltimore 192 to 146 and got 1-yard rushing touchdowns from Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. It was the 11th game the running backs have scored a touchdown in the same game, setting an NFL record.

Montgomery has seven carries for 31 yards and Gibbs 19 yards on 11 carries.

Jared Goff is 14-of-17 for 135 yards, with Jamison Williams catching two for 43 yards.

The Lions had a 98-yard touchdown drive, had their kicker make a touchdown-saving tackle and made the defensive play of the game on fourth-and-2 at the Detroit 2.

After the Lions’ long drive ate 10:48 off the clock, Bates kicked off to Rasheen Ali, who was off to the races with only Bates standing between Ali and the end zone. Bates threw his body underneath Ali after a 43-yard gain to the Baltimore 49. The Ravens then drove to the Detroit 3 where Henry was stopped for a 2-yard gain, no yards and a 1-yard loss.

On fourth-and-goal at the 2, Jackson rolled right. He had nowhere to go and no one to throw the ball to. Jackson lost the ball on a sack credited to Jack Campbell with 1:24 remaining in the half.

Jackson is 8-of-9 for 98 yards and a touchdown and ran for 25 yards on three carries.