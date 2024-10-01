Monday Night Football: Lions take 21-7 lead into the locker room at halftime

The Lions have figured out their red zone woes . . . for this game anyway.

They are 3-for-3 in the red zone on Monday Night Football after scoring only five touchdowns in 13 red zone chances in the first three games. The Lions lead the Seahawks 21-7 at halftime.

Detroit had touchdown drives of 93, 14 and 70 yards, gaining 158 total yards in the half.

The only turnover went to the Lions, with DK Metcalf fumbling after a 14-yard gain. Linebacker Jack Campbell knocked the ball loose and cornerback Carlton Davis ran it back 49 yards to the Seattle 14.

Davis and Metcalf have battled in the first half, with Metcalf catching five passes for 73.

The Lions have been able to run effectively, which has been the difference.

Jahmyr Gibbs scored on runs of 3 and 1 yards, and David Montgomery had a 1-yard touchdown. Gibbs rushed for 46 yards on eight carries and Montgomery 42 yards on eight carries.

Jared Goff is 12-of-12 for 92 yards, making him 24-of-24 for 229 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of the past two games.

The Seahawks’ only touchdown came on Ken Walker’s 1-yard run after Metcalf’s 29-yard catch and run to the 1. That drive accounted for 60 of the team’s 177 yards.

They got close enough to try a field goal on the final play of the half, but Jason Myers’ 62-yard try fell well short. Khalil Dorsey returned the kick 31 yards to the Detroit 22 before the half ended.