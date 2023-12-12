Monday Night Football: LT Terron Armstead, S Jevon Holland inactive for Dolphins

The Dolphins won’t have left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/ankle) tonight. He is inactive and will miss his seventh game of the season.

Kendall Lamm or Kion Smith is expected to start in Monday Night Football.

Safety Jevon Holland (knees) also won’t play, with Brandon Jones expected to start for him.

The Dolphins’ other inactives are receiver Robbie Chosen, quarterback Skylar Thompson, cornerback Eli Apple, offensive lineman Robert Hunt (hamstring) and tight end Tyler Kroft. Thompson will serve as the emergency, third quarterback.

The Titans’ inactives are defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (knee), defensive back Kristian Fulton (hamstring), outside linebacker Caleb Murphy, outside linebacker Trevis Gipson, quarterback Malik Willis, defensive back Mike Brown and tight end Josh Whyle (knee). Willis will serve as the emergency, third quarterback.