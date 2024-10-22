Monday Night Football: Marlon Humphrey, Lamar Jackson power Ravens to 17-10 halftime lead

The Ravens got into a 10-0 hole but lead 17-10 at halftime.

Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes, and Marlon Humphrey twice intercepted Baker Mayfield, including once in the end zone to deny the Buccaneers points. Humphrey was injured on his second pick, leaving for the X-ray room with a knee injury and is questionable to return.

The Bucs lost star receiver Mike Evans, who is ruled out after aggravating his hamstring on a dropped touchdown pass. He earlier caught his 100th career receiving touchdown, only the 11th NFL receiver ever to accomplish that.

Mayfield is 11-of-16 for 133 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also had a touchdown to Chris Godwin called back by a holding penalty on Tristan Wirfs.

The Bucs went 0-for-2 in the red zone, with Chase McLaughlin kicking a 23-yard field goal after Tampa Bay stalled at the 5 and Mayfield throwing his first pick with Tampa Bay at the Ravens 3.

The Ravens had 225 yards but six penalties for 60 yards and two sacks prevented them from scoring more.

Jackson is 11-of-14 for 181 yards and has run for 24 yards on three carries. Derrick Henry has only four carries for 23 yards and spent much of the second quarter on the sideline.

Rashod Bateman has two catches for 64 yards, and Mark Andrews two receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown. It was Andrews’ 42nd career touchdown, setting a franchise record.

Justin Tucker kicked a 28-yard field goal with four seconds left in the half after Baltimore reached the Bucs 10.

In a first half of injuries, Bucs safety Tykee Smith is being evaluated for a concussion. Christian Izien would fill in at nickel if Smith can’t return.