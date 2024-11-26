Monday Night Football: Ravens lead Chargers 14-13 at halftime

The Ravens rolled the dice, with John Harbaugh getting aggressive in a game against his brother.

The Ravens went for it on fourth-and-1 at their own 16 with two minutes left in the first half. They got it with tight end Mark Andrews taking a direct snap for 2 yards.

Five plays later, the Ravens had the lead.

Baltimore scored back-to-back touchdowns and took a 14-13 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Ravens started slowly on offense before Derrick Henry got them going with 44 yards on three carries on a seven-play, 70-yard drive. Lamar Jackson scored on a 10-yard run to cut the Chargers’ lead to 10-7.

The Ravens then went 93 yards in only eight plays, with the fourth-down play keeping the drive alive. Rashod Bateman scored on a 40-yard reception from Jackson, who threw a touchdown in a 19th consecutive game. It came with only 24 seconds left in the half.

The Chargers, though, used every second for a 52-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker on the final play of the half. Dicker earlier had a 42-yard field goal.

Quarterback Justin Herbert ran for a 5-yard touchdown on the Chargers’ opening drive.

The Chargers have outgained the Ravens 202 to 176, with Herbert going 13-of-18 for 129 yards. JK Dobbins has six carries for 40 yards but is in the X-ray room and questionable to return with a knee injury.

Ladd McConkey has three catches for 41 yards.

Jackson has completed 5 of 9 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown, with Bateman catching the 40-yard touchdown. Zay Flowers has one reception for 22 yards and Andrews two for 18 yards.

Henry has nine carries for 66 yards.