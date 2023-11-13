Monday Night Football: Terrel Bernard, Damar Hamlin are active for Bills

The Bills will have linebacker Terrell Bernard for Monday Night Football.

Bernard was questionable with a concussion after being limited all week. He had to receive clearance from an independent neurologist to play.

He was injured in the Nov. 5 loss to the Bengals.

Bernard, 24, took over the starting middle linebacker role after five-year starter Tremaine Edmunds signed with the Bears in the offseason. Bernard, a 2022 third-round pick, leads the Bills with 76 tackles and is tied for second on the team in tackles for loss with six. He also receives the defensive play calls.

Safety Damar Hamlin will make his second game appearance of the season, with Micah Hyde (neck/stinger) out tonight.

The Bills’ other inactives are cornerback Christian Benford (hamstring), offensive tackle Germain Ifedi, offensive lineman Alec Anderson, defensive tackle Poona Ford and linebacker Baylon Spector.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who was added to the practice report on Friday with a back injury, had no game status and is in uniform tonight.

The Broncos had no players with an injury designation, so all seven of their inactives are healthy scratches. Their inactives are safety JL Skinner, tight end Nate Adkins, linebacker Ben Niemann, linebacker Thomas Incoom, offensive lineman Alex Forsyth, defensive lineman Keondre Coburn and defensive lineman Elijah Garcia.