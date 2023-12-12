Monday Night Football: Titans pull out improbable comeback win, 28-27

The Dolphins led the Titans 27-13 with 4:34 remaining. They lost 28-27.

Miami fell to 9-4, while Tennessee won its first road game in moving to 5-8.

The Titans scored two touchdowns in the final 2:40 and then stopped the Dolphins’ comeback attempt on Harold Landry’s sack of Tua Tagovailoa on fourth-and-two at the Miami 45. It was Landry’s third sack of the night and the Titans’ fifth as a team.

The Dolphins were missing three starting offensive linemen after center Connor Williams left in the first half. They lost receiver Tyreek Hill to an ankle injury in the first quarter, and he returned only briefly in the second half to finish with four catches for 61 yards.

The Dolphins offense wasn’t the same without him, but Miami still should have won with gifts from its defense and special teams.

The Titans turned it over three times. Zach Sieler returned a Will Levis interception 5 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, and the Titans lost two fourth quarter fumbles that led to Dolphins touchdown drives of 7 and 12 yards a minute apart to give Miami a two-score lead.

But Levis threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins to complete a nine-play, 75-yard drive that took only 1:54 and then hit Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on the 2-point conversion.

The Titans forced a three-and-out, getting the ball back with 2:15 left. Twenty-six seconds, four plays and 64 yards later, they were in the end zone. Derrick Henry scored on a 3-yard run, and Nick Folk’s PAT gave the Titans the lead.

Levis went 23-of-38 for 327 yards with a touchdown and an interception and lost a fumble, and Hopkins caught seven passes for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Tagovailoa was 23-of-33 for 240 yards and lost a fumble, and Raheem Mostert rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. De’Von Achane had 12 touches for 71 yards.

The Dolphins went only 2-for-5 in the red zone.