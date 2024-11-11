Monday Night Football: Tyreek Hill officially active for Dolphins-Rams

The Dolphins will have star receiver Tyreek Hill when they play the Rams tonight.

Hill is officially active after he was questionable for the Week 10 contest with a wrist injury.

Lisa Salters of ESPN reported on Monday that Hill underwent an MRI that showed a torn ligament in his wrist. Hill noted that he was dealing with a wrist issue during training camp that was aggravated during his detainment by police before Miami’s season opener on Sept. 8.

However, Hill was just added to the injury report with a wrist issue on Friday. He did not practice on Friday or Saturday.

In eight games this season, Hill has 34 receptions for 446 yards with one touchdown. He’s also taken five carries for 36 yards.

Safety Jevon Holland (hand/knee) is also active for Miami after he was listed as questionable for the contest. He missed last week’s loss to the Bills and was a limited participant on Friday and Saturday.

The Dolphins’ inactives are running back Jeff Wilson, cornerback Ethan Bonner, fullback Alec Ingold, cornerback Storm Duck, linebacker Mohamed Kamara, offensive lineman Andrew Meyer, and receiver Dee Eskridge.

For the Rams, offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Steve Avila are active after they were activated to the 53-man roster off of injured reserve earlier on Monday. Jackson has been out since Week 2 and Avila since Week 1.

Los Angeles’ inactives are quarterback Stetson Bennett, running back Cody Schrader, offensive lineman Dylan McMahon, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein, defensive lineman Neville Gallimore, and defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson.