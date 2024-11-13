 Skip navigation
Montez Sweat doesn't practice Wednesday

  
Published November 13, 2024 04:28 PM

The focus of the Bears’ week has been on firing offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, but Wednesday’s injury report offered a reminder that there are other issues for the team to deal with heading into their game against the Packers.

The status of defensive end Montez Sweat (knee) will be something to watch after he was listed as out of practice. Safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion) and defensive back Tarvarius Moore (concussion) were the other defensive players out of practice.

Offensive linemen Teven Jenkins (ankle) and Kiran Amegadjie (calf) were the non-participants on the other side of the ball.

Left tackle Braxton Jones (knee), linebacker Noah Sewell (knee), defensive lineman Darrell Taylor (knee), and right tackle Darrell Wright (knee) were the team’s limited participants.