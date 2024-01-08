Montez Sweat led both the Commanders and the Bears in sacks this season

Montez Sweat accomplished something unprecedented in NFL history this season: He led two different teams in sacks.

Sweat had 6.5 sacks for the Commanders this season before they traded him to Chicago. Sweat then had six more sacks for the Bears.

Both of those totals were the teams’ season-high for 2023. Via Field Yates of ESPN, Sweat is the first player ever to lead two teams in sacks in the same season.

In four and a half seasons with the Commanders, Sweat had 35.5 sacks. The Bears traded a second-round pick for Sweat and then signed him to a four-year, $98 million contract extension, hoping that by the time his career is over, he ends up with a lot more sacks in Chicago than he had in Washington.